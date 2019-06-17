Colorado crosses the billion dollar mark in marijuana tax revenues

Colorado’s “experiment” with legalizing marijuana has reached a new milestone: the state has collectively raked in over $1 billion since legalization.
CNBC reports that the revenue Colorado is bringing in are increasing, with April and May of 2019 showing the highest returns the Centennial state has seen, with roughly $24 million coming in each month.
Gov. Jared Polis explained the overall success of the legalization of marijuana at a CNBC event recently, “It’s creating tens of thousands of jobs, tax revenue for the state, filling up buildings for landlords and reducing crime.”
The majority of the money brought in through taxation of marijuana sales goes into the state’s general fund, with its way into a variety of social programs, including education, drug prevention programs, and treatment.
ABC News writes that Colorado records 2,917 licensed businesses with 41,076 individuals licensed in the cannabis field. And Colorado’s ability to produce and sell marijuana is dwarfed by the potential markets seen in California and New York and New Jersey, all states moving in the same decriminalization and legalization of marijuana directions.
