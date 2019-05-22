Tillerson talks to House committee about Kushner's meddling, Trump's reluctance to confront Russia

So it was again today when Tillerson spoke with the House Foreign Affairs Committee and dished on the ferocious incompetence of Boy Kush and the administration’s reluctance to confront Russia about election interference.
The Daily Beast:
Tillerson’s arrival at the Capitol was handled with extreme secrecy. No media advisories or press releases were sent out announcing his appearance. And he took a little noticed route into the building in order to avoid being seen by members of the media.
Tillerson reached out to the committee and expressed a willingness to meet, a committee aide said. In a more than six hour meeting, he told members and staffers that the Trump administration actively avoided confronting Russia about allegations of interference in the election in an effort to develop a solid relationship with the Kremlin, a committee aide told The Daily Beast.Hmm, a “solid relationship” could mean a lot of things. It might simply mean there was a quid pro qu-oh, shit don’t release that pee tape! Who knows? But, yeah, I can only assume it had more to do with protecting Donald Trump than protecting our national interests — especially considering that Russia, you know, attacked us.
Tillerson told the committee that the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner at times impeded his ability to effectively communicate and introduce to President Trump policy proposals developed by State Department experts on major foreign affairs matters across the globe, not just in the Middle East. Kushner, a White House advisor, has publicly focused much of his international efforts on the Middle East and is set to unveil a Middle East peace plan in the coming weeks.So Little Lord Fauntleroy eschewed the advice of the entire State Department in favor of his own imagined foreign policy expertise. That’s not unnerving or anything. Kushner is best known for buying a building for far too much money and convincing a woman with the worst male role model in the history of our country to marry him. So not exactly a heavyweight. On top of that, he’s a charisma black hole.
I mean, the guy makes Roger Stone look like JFK. I doubt he could score drugs at Burning Man. We really expect him to broker Middle East peace?
Thanks for trying, Rex, but I doubt any of this will change the fucking moron’s behavior.
No comments:
Post a Comment