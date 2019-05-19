Farmer hammered by Trump tariffs tells CNN: ‘I’m off the Trump train’

If you don’t think Donald Trump is in trouble in the Midwest—think again.
A farmer and now-former Trump supporter tells CNN about the reality of Trump’s tariff war: “We’re in a free fall out here in agriculture. We’ve seen 30% decrease in prices of soybeans, and this isn’t all about soybeans.”
CNN’s Kate Bolduan then reminded the farmer, Christopher Gibbs, that he voted for Trump because of his “can do” attitude, which this diarist can’t understand—but Mr. Gibbs’ reply tells us that maybe, just maybe, some farmers have had enough of Trump’s horrible presidency? “I was on the Trump train, I was off the Trump train, back and forth,” he says. “Finally got off at Helsinki. Helsinki was a mess to me. I couldn’t stand the waffling with Putin, so I’m off the Trump train.”
When I watched this interview, my first thought was, How did Mr. Gibbs miss these warnings during the debates? Clear warnings that Donald Trump was a failed and terrible businessman? Warnings that he was indeed Putin’s puppet?
My second thought was, I was very angry. Then I thought for a moment: At the very least, this farmer has finally admitted his mistake, and that gives me some hope that there are others in the Midwest like him. I’m cautiously optimistic. Let’s hope they’ve finally learned their lesson about Trump, like Mr. Gibbs has.
