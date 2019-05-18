Saturday, May 18, 2019
Gabby Giffords: 'Strongest Person in World'
The Consort and your friendly Gazette Editor with gun control advocate and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) at the Rim Country Democrats annual picnic Saturday. Gifford's husband Mark Kelly, a former astronaut now running for John McCain's U.S. Senate seat, addressed a crowd of about 250 Democrats at the event. Kelly called his wife "the strongest person in the world."
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment