Saturday, May 18, 2019

Gabby Giffords: 'Strongest Person in World'

The Consort and your friendly Gazette Editor with gun control advocate and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ) at the Rim Country Democrats annual picnic Saturday.  Gifford's husband Mark Kelly, a former astronaut now running for John McCain's U.S. Senate seat, addressed a crowd of about 250 Democrats at the event.  Kelly called his wife "the strongest person in the world."
