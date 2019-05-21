YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Ted Lieu shames Trump over plan to pardon war criminals: 'You never served'

One way to reliably signal that our country doesn’t care a whit about human rights or international law is to go out of our way to pardon war criminals. It’s beyond idiotic, and something anyone with a thimble full of brain matter knows you shouldn’t do. Which is why Donald Trump is currently contemplating it.

According to a Saturday New York Times report, Trump is considering pardons for “high-profile cases of murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse, according to two United States officials.” And, no, this has nothing to do with Eric and Don Jr.’s latest trip to Nevada. These are war crimes — the very kind that have always given Donnie’s bone spurs a voltaic tingle.

But as with most things Trump has no experience with and hasn’t bothered to study up on or sit still for a lecture about, he has no clue what he’s talking about.

But Rep. Ted Lieu, a decorated Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and former military prosecutor, certainly does:
Ted Lieu @tedlieu
Dear @realDonaldTrump: You've never served. Military juries will convict members for war crimes based not just on morality. We who've served know that killing civilian children, women & seniors makes it harder to secure the peace & is a great recruiting tool for terrorists.
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT
Trump May Be Preparing Pardons for Servicemen Accused of War Crimes - The New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2019/05/18/us/trump-pardons-war-crimes.amp.html#click=https://t.co/DCA77uBVym 
