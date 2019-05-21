Ted Lieu shames Trump over plan to pardon war criminals: 'You never served'

According to a Saturday New York Times report, Trump is considering pardons for “high-profile cases of murder, attempted murder and desecration of a corpse, according to two United States officials.” And, no, this has nothing to do with Eric and Don Jr.’s latest trip to Nevada. These are war crimes — the very kind that have always given Donnie’s bone spurs a voltaic tingle.
But as with most things Trump has no experience with and hasn’t bothered to study up on or sit still for a lecture about, he has no clue what he’s talking about.
But Rep. Ted Lieu, a decorated Air Force Reserve lieutenant colonel and former military prosecutor, certainly does:
Dear @realDonaldTrump: You've never served. Military juries will convict members for war crimes based not just on morality. We who've served know that killing civilian children, women & seniors makes it harder to secure the peace & is a great recruiting tool for terrorists.
