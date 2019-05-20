YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Monday, May 20, 2019

Birmingham, Alabama Pastor Has Powerful Sermon for Forced-Birthing Republicans.

DavidBarnhart_pix.png


Pastor David Barnhart

Pastor David Barnhart of St. Junia United Methodist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, delivered a powerful sermon on Facebook last June to the generation of vipers and hypocrites who are passing forced birthing legislation there and across the nation.

It is worth revisiting:
“They are, in short, the perfect people to love if you want to claim you love Jesus but actually dislike people who breathe.”

Truer word were never spoken. 

Thank you, Pastor Dave.

, , , , , ,

