Donald Trump's golf habit has cost American taxpayers $100 million

As you may already know, Donald Trump has played twice as much golf as the previous president while in office. By the end of 2018, Trump had spent one-third of his time as president of the United States … playing golf. According to research done by HuffPosts’ S.V. Date, Trump has cost American taxpayers well above $100 million to cover his luxury habit of not working. According to Date, the breakdown in costs for Trump’s trips, both abroad and domestic, break down as follows:And as HuffPost points out, Trump’s gearing up for another semi-unofficial trip abroad, this time to Ireland! It just so happens he will meet with “Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Shannon, just 30 miles by air from Trump’s golf resort in Doonbeg.” To put that into perspective, the White House hasn’t even announced tentative plans to meet with Irish leaders in the capital city of Dublin. But … Dublin isn’t near the kind of resorts that Trump can play golf at.
- $81 million for about 24 trips to play golf in Florida
- $17 million for 15 trips to his New Jersey golf course
- “At least” $3 million for a two-day trip to play golf in Scotland, almost half of which was spent on car rentals for his “entourage”
- $1 million for a tee-time at a Los Angeles resort.
President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late!
- Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump
"
@nikkio: DonaldTrump: Only way to get Obama to do right for our Marine would be for every country club across USA to deny him golf accessHe did more for the military than you'll ever do, Bone Spur.
