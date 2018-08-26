Senator John McCain is gone.

Back in 2005, I covered Senator McCain's appearance in Payson, Arizona for a local newspaper. My wife and I walked out of the room afterwards and agreed that this was one Republican we could vote for.
Now there is no Republican on the national stage that I could vote for.
Now there is no Republican on the national stage with the integrity and courage to do what is right for the country over the party.
Now there is no Republican, except maybe AZ's other Senator Jeff Flake, who will dare stand up to Donald Trump - and Flake is not running for re-election.
Who would've thought - the two senators from, of all places, Arizona.
It's a sad but proud moment for Arizona.
And a tragic one for America.
Even now, John McCain finds a way to put Trump in his place
John McCain had more class and patriotism in his worst days, than Donald Trump will ever have, no matter how many millions he makes, no matter how many thousands of people he attacks, from behind his computer screen.
John McCain in one final act of class and patriotism, has found a way to put Trump in his place. As not the leader of the Party that McCain once aspired to speak for and lead.
You see John McCain has asked that Donald Trump, have nothing to do with his funeral ceremonies:
[...]
John McCain told friends months ago that he didn’t want Donald Trump at his funeral. Instead he wanted former President Barack Obama and former President George W. Bush to attend his funeral and deliver the eulogy.
McCain famously lost to Bush in the 2000 Republican primary race for President, and then lost to Obama in the 2008 general election for President. Yet McCain chose these two men — one Republican and one Democrat — to eulogize him.
McCain thus ensured that his funeral would be bipartisan and inclusive, making it all the more glaring that current “President” of the United States wasn’t invited. [...]You see John McCain knew Trump was not ‘a decent man’ first-hand — having endured Trump cowardice, in the form of juvenile attacks on his long-suffering years of captivity.
— www.palmerreport.com, Aug 25, 2018
John McCain also knew the threat the Putin-catering Trump, poses to the nation, that McCain gave so much of his life to protect ...
After Trump treasonously stood next to Russian President Vladimir Putin and sided with him over the United States Government, an ailing McCain released a statement which called it and one of the “most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory” […]It must be that John McCain ‘prefers his commander-in-chiefs who aren’t jack-asses, who aren’t an on-going threat’ to the nation, that the War-hero McCain gave up so much of his Life to serve, and protect, and to love.
It is highly doubtful that anyone will eulogize Trump with the same honor and respect as McCain, when that time comes. Not even close. You see, to get the widespread respect of the Public, you actually have to live a life of Public Service. Not a life of self-promotion and pettiness, as the current wantabee-hero in the White House has always, always done.
To get respect Donald, you actual have to give it. But of course that sentiment is simply wasted, on a reality-fabricating, twitter-bully, that is the current Insulter-in-Chief.
Thank you John McCain. For showing us all the breadth and depth of a Life well-lived.
Journey-well Sir, journey-well.
