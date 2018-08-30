Sarah Palin "Trump Lite" Not Invited To John McCain's Funeral

Sarah Palin apparently has a grudge against McCain, as was evident from a recent interview with the Daily Mail in which she said that McCain “had some strange people around him.” Boy is that the pot calling the kettle black. Mother Jones:
“I don’t think inherently he necessarily was really connected, so he did rely on people telling him – in polls – telling him and…he went from there.
“I think that’s unfortunate because he had some strange people around him and..disloyal people, and you know, I don’t say that as like hate speech or griping about it, it’s just a fact they were just some not nice people.”
The people to whom Palin is referring likely included Nicolle Wallace, who served as senior adviser to the McCain-Palin campaign in 2008 and is now a political commentator for MSNBC. Palin has been jousting with Wallace ever since she was assigned to help transform Palin from small-state governor to vice presidential candidate. Palin has been blaming Wallace for years for her disastrous performance on the campaign trail. Wallace, meanwhile, wrote a novel featuring a mentally ill female vice presidential candidate that many believed was a thinly veiled dig at Palin.It’s not Wallace’s fault that Palin is dumb as a rock. Here, let’s take a trip down memory lane.
On America’s enemies:
“Come on. Enemies, who would utterly annihilate America, they who’d obviously have information on plots, to carry out Jihad. Oh, but you can’t offend them, can’t make them feel uncomfortable, not even a smidgen. Well, if I were in charge, they would know that waterboarding is how we’d baptize terrorists.”On the Korean tensions:
“But obviously, we’ve got to stand with our North Korean allies.”On speaking American:
“We can send a message and say, ‘You want to be in America, A, you’d better be here legally or you’re out of here. B, when you’re here, let’s speak American.”On nuclear weapons:
“Mr. President, the only thing that stops a bad guy with a nuke is a good guy with a nuke.”On why she made up the new word refudiate:
“‘Refudiate,’ ‘misunderestimate,’ ‘wee-wee’d up.’ English is a living language. Shakespeare liked to coin new words too. Got to celebrate it!’The last one is my favorite. Palin compares herself to Shakespeare, as she coins “wee-wee’d up.” Got it.
While McCain was taking the high road and telling the woman at a rally who had called Barack Obama an Arab, “No. He’s a good man,” Palin was out on the campaign trail telling people that Obama “palled around with terrorists.”
Palin got picked by some of McCain’s advisors because she was a telegenic female. It was a gimmick, one that a lot of people bought. I remember hearing somebody say, “It’s all over now. McCain’s running with a woman,” as if that was some magical panacea that was going to result in masses flocking to the polls to vote Republican. It was all over all right, for John McCain, but the beginning, unfortunately, for Donald Trump and his brand of toxic stupidity. Sarah Palin is Trump lite.
