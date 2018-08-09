Desperate Ted Cruz humiliatingly invites the man who called his wife ugly to campaign with him

Ted Cruz has long believed his U.S. Senate re-election was a given in deep red Texas (that’s trending more purple every day). But, along came Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic challenger who has relentlessly toured the state, holding one town hall meeting after another and is suddenly within striking distance of this once safe Senate seat. Enter desperate Ted Cruz, the ugliest form of Ted Cruz. The Ted Cruz most likely to make mistakes. Take for instance, the time he announced Carly Fiorina as his running mate, well before coming close to securing the nomination. We all know how that went. About as well as this victory hand thing.
So, with Beto O’Rourke closing in and a real race taking shape, how is desperate Ted Cruz going to turn things around? According to the Houston Chronicle he has invited Donald Trump to campaign with him in Texas.
During a campaign stop in Seguin late Monday, Cruz said he has reached out to his former rival for the White House to help him with his re-election effort against Democrat Beto O’Rourke.
There is no clearer example of Ted Cruz’s depravity than inviting Donald Trump to campaign with him. Look at this history between Donald Trump and Ted Cruz and ask yourself, what kind of a soulless, depraved, desperate, power hungry person would align himself with someone who attacked his family in this way? Let’s start with Donald Trump publicly humiliating Ted’s wife, Heidi Cruz.“I would certainly welcome his support, and I hope to see him in Texas,” Cruz said, standing outside the Dixie Grill in Seguin. “I think we are likely to see the president down in Texas before the election.”
Cruz responded on Twitter saying, "Donald, real men don't attack women." As if insulting Cruz’s wife wasn’t enough, Donald Trump also insinuated to reporters that Cruz’s dad was involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Seriously! From the Miami Herald:
Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Ted Cruz’s father, Rafael B. Cruz, of being alongside John F. Kennedy’s assassin several months before he shot the president, channeling a National Enquirer story that the Cruz campaign has denounced as false.
Speaking to Fox News Tuesday morning by phone, Trump said Cruz’s father “was with Lee Harvey Oswald” prior to Kennedy being shot.
Yes, that would be the same National Enquirer that bought the rights to Playboy model Karen McDougal’s story of having a yearlong affair with Donald Trump and then buried the story, offering to sell it back to Donald Trump so he could bury the story forever. The Ted Cruz campaign hit back against the allegation his father was involved in the assassination, issuing the following statement:“The whole thing is ridiculous,” Trump said. “What is this? Right prior to his being shot, and nobody even brings it up. They don't even talk about that. That was reported, and nobody talks about it.”
“Trump is detached from reality, and his false, cheap, meaningless comments every day indicate his desperation to get attention and willingness to say anything to do so. We are campaigning on jobs freedom and security while Trump campaigns on false tabloid garbage. And the media is willfully enabling him to cheapen the value of our democratic process,” she said in a statement.Emphasis added. Who’s desperate now, Ted? He wants to campaign alongside a man he once said this about:
Cruz also lashed out at Trump on other topics, saying, “Donald Trump is a serial philanderer and he boasts about it. I want everyone to think about your teen-aged kids. The President of the United States talks about how great it is to commit adultery, how proud he is. [He] describes his battle with venereal disease as his own personal Vietnam.” (It’s true: In 1997, Trump told Howard Stern of trying to avoid contracting sexually transmitted diseases: “It is my personal Vietnam. I feel like a great and very brave soldier.”)And now Ted Cruz is going on the campaign trail with a man he once called a "pathological liar" and "utterly amoral." Bless his heart. The fact that Ted Cruz is willing to put all of this aside to further his own pursuit of power is “utterly amoral.” It’s disqualifying. Grotesque, really. No wonder even his own children don’t appear to like him!
His daughter is onto something here! Flick off, Ted Cruz! Time to send him home in November to get some quality time with his family.
