Could we just call it what it is?

UPDATE. Oh, please. Let’s stop this pointless haggling over the definition of “war.”
Perhaps I should have quoted Ian Fleming:
Let’s call it what it is.
Russia did not "meddle" in our 2016 election and they are not "meddling" in the 2018 mid-term, nor will they "meddle" in the 2020 election. No, this is not "meddling" -- it is an attack on the fundamental structure of our nation by an enemy nation intent on destroying us. This is war.
The Trump campaign and now the Trump crowd did not "collude" with Russia. No. What the Trump campaign did and what Trump and his people continue to do is:
- Conspiracy. They are conspiring with an enemy nation to destroy the fundamental strength of the USA.
- Aiding and Abetting. They are assisting an enemy nation in their war on us.
Call it what it is.
UPDATE. Oh, please. Let’s stop this pointless haggling over the definition of “war.”
Perhaps I should have quoted Ian Fleming:
“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”It’s “enemy action.”
