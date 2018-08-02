Sen. Thune will meet with Kavanaugh and like his other Republican colleagues, he will do so and then appear before press and say something about how Kavanaugh is a great choice to do away with women’s rights. Of course he’ll use other words like “has a lot of integrity,” "is objective,” and something something about “honor.” But remember this: Sen. John Thune is the same asshole that said mass shooting victims “needed to get small” in order to … fix mass shootings.
Thursday, August 2, 2018
Hundreds line the hallway in front of Republican's office as he meets with Trump Supreme Court pick
