Thursday, August 2, 2018

Hundreds line the hallway in front of Republican's office as he meets with Trump Supreme Court pick


Hundreds of protesters are lining the hallway outside of Sen. John Thune’s office. Today, Sen. Thune is supposed to sit down with Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Here’s video of that hallway.

Sen. Thune will meet with Kavanaugh and like his other Republican colleagues, he will do so and then appear before press and say something about how Kavanaugh is a great choice to do away with women’s rights. Of course he’ll use other words like “has a lot of integrity,” "is objective,” and something something about “honor.” But remember this: Sen. John Thune is the same asshole that said mass shooting victims “needed to get small” in order to … fix mass shootings.
