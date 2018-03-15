Why Conor Lamb's victory should totally and completely freak out Republicans

A Democrat just flipped a House seat in a district Donald Trump won by 20 points on Tuesday night. So what? Well, there are only 119 House seats where Trump’s margin was narrower than that. Democrats now need to win just 23 to take back the House. If Republicans weren’t gnawing off their nails already, Tuesday night should have done the trick.
But don’t take my word for it ...
Republican fears of midterm wipeout reignited after tough special election
“Some incumbents could lose in November who don’t even think they have races right now.”
GOPer: We're in trouble
It bears repeating: a Republican candidate in a district Trump carried by 20 points is struggling at the finish line. To torture Frank Sinatra's most famous lyric, if it can happen there (or in an Alabama Senate race), it can happen anywhere.
The Too-Close-To-Call Pennsylvania Race Leaves Republicans With A Lot To Worry About
This squeaker Pennsylvania race, once the results are officially called, will likely prompt Republicans to reexamine both the candidates they nominate and how they campaign ahead of November’s midterms.
Democrat's thin lead in Pennsylvania congressional election points to larger problems for Republicans
Republican operatives have feared that a loss in Pennsylvania would further propel a wave of retirements by GOP congressional incumbents, placing up for grabs even more seats and increasing the potential for Democrats to win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
Pennsylvania vote down to wire in ominous sign for Republicans
Saccone’s poor performance is worrying for Republicans who were sure that tax cuts, the party’s only major legislative achievement under Trump, will be a vote winner this year.
However, the sweeping tax overhaul did little to energize local voters, some of whom dismissed it as a giveaway to the wealthy.The best part, though: Paul Ryan & Co. are only too happy to ignore all the warning signs and insist Conor Lamb’s victory is meaningless. Who are we to disabuse them of that notion?
