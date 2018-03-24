We may not be as young as most of the hundreds of thousands of participants, but Payson demonstrated its support for sensible gun control Saturday morning. Among the marchers, your friendly blog editor and his beloved Consort. Scroll down to meet some of the more than 100 participants who gathered at the intersection of AZ87 and AZ260. Despite an occasional flipped bird by a passerby, a good time was had by all.
Saturday, March 24, 2018
Payson, AZ joins gun violence protests
