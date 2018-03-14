Trump will talk to Mueller—if Mueller agrees to stop investigating Trump

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Donald Trump’s legal team has such a deal for Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
And all Mueller has to agree to in order to get Trump to answer questions about the single topic where his lawyers have prepped him with acceptable answers, is to stop investigating Donald Trump.
It’s such a wonderful deal that … Mueller is probably laughing too hard to put out the usual Friday batch of indictments.
The problem is that the president’s legal team is feeling some heat ...
The president’s legal team is considering telling Mr. Mueller that Mr. Trump would agree to a sit-down interview based on multiple considerations, including that the special counsel commit to a date for concluding at least the Trump-related portion of the investigation. One idea is to suggest a deadline of 60 days from the date of the interview, the person said.Trump will talk to Mueller and he’ll do it for the low, low price of Mueller cutting off his investigation after he talks to Trump. But that deal does come with a few codicils, riders and limitations.
Another consideration for the legal team is reaching an agreement with Mr. Mueller on the scope of his questioning of the president, which they expect to focus largely on his decision to fire former national security adviser Mike Flynn and former FBI director James Comey, according to people familiar with the matter.So, Trump’s legal team is thinking of offering Robert Mueller a deal that says Trump will answer limited questions on limited topics. He won’t talk about money laundering for Russian mobsters. He won’t talk about crafting a cover-up letter for the Trump Tower meeting. Or his escapades in Moscow. Or any of a few dozen other topics that Mueller has been building a case around.
The president’s legal team is under pressure from Mr. Trump to bring about an end to the probe. Mr. Trump has been eager to see the investigation wrap up as quickly as possible, describing it as a distraction that is hurting the country. His lawyers have repeatedly laid out public timelines by which they expected the investigation to end. Those deadlines have come and gone.But the president’s legal team has to realize that Robert Mueller is not feeling the same pressure. Making this whole offering ridiculous.
