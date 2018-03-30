Knoll Wildfire Reported This Morning

Payson, AZ, March 30, 2018 —For Immediate Release.
Location:
- Approximately 13 miles northeast of Payson
- Nearest town is Payson, Arizona
Start Date: March 30, 2018 Size: 10 acres Percent Contained: 0%
Cause: Initial investigation indicates this wildfire was human caused by fireworks. Fireworks are ALWAYS illegal on all National Forests in Arizona and New Mexico.
Summary: The Knoll Wildfire was reported this morning, and has grown to approximately 10 acres. It is burning approximately one mile north of Meads Ranch in the Robert’s Mesa area. Nearly 45 firefighters are responding or on-scene to fight this fire. Additional resources, including an airtanker and helicopter have been ordered.
This new fire comes at the end of Wildfire Awareness Week and demonstrates why the wildfire community continues to stress that Arizona is in a drought and it only takes one spark to start a wildfire.
