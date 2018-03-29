Conservatives belittle marchers—while the NRA peddles conspiracy theories about them

As the nationwide fury over flimsy national gun laws continues, the National Rifle Association insists they are not, in fact, the conspiracy-peddling domestic terrorism lobby that their critics have declared them to be. As evidence of their non-crackpot, non-violence-defending stances, they spent the last week promoting lunatic conspiracy theories about the marchers with claims that they are the "violent" ones, and that it's not that American students have their own burning desire to not be murdered in school, it's that a secret cabal of "Hollywood elites" are tricking them into it.
At this point this includes belittling survivors of actual shootings, because of course it does. And as always, the only "solution" any of the cult members will tolerate is the one where more people are doing shooting:
“Today’s protests aren’t spontaneous,” the post declared. “Gun-hating billionaires and Hollywood elites are manipulating and exploiting children as part of their plan to DESTROY the Second Amendment and strip us of our right to defend ourselves and our loved ones.”This should be further evidence that whatever the group once was, it is now merely a violence-peddling, conspiracy-mongering cult. Organization literature and videos regularly promote lunatic theories of so-and-so coming to take your guns, or of terrorists appearing suddenly at your doorstep, or hint darkly of the need, possibly soonish, to take up arms against our nation's own government and start murdering people if the cult feels some future law has slighted them one too many times.
At this point this includes belittling survivors of actual shootings, because of course it does. And as always, the only "solution" any of the cult members will tolerate is the one where more people are doing shooting:
In another NRA TV clip posted Thursday, Noir had harangued the Parkland survivors, saying “no one would know your names” if someone with a gun had stopped the shooting at their school. “These kids ought to be marching against their own hypocritical belief structures,” Noir said, adding: “The only reason we’ve ever heard of them is because the guns didn’t come soon enough.”It is a cult. It is a lobby for gun violence, specifically. It is a garbage fire with membership cards.
Other conservatives also seem eager to throw themselves onto that pyre. Fox News summoned up the ghost of Mary Rosh himself to grouse that intolerance for school murders was the new "in thing", among celebrities; he spent his time pretending at not knowing the difference between semi-automatic rifles and others, while at the same time praising the semi-automatic versions for their more efficient lethality.
Television half-pundit Rick Santorum used to be an actual senator, a long time ago.
Now he exists only as evidence of a decaying media landscape dedicated more to sensationalism than to either news or the needs of the nation. The "news network" CNN pays him to come on television and say outrageous things, which they then can peddle as news of itself: the frothy mixture was perfectly willing to oblige with his own dismissal of student marchers. Why are you marching, and demanding laws?
Why not shut up and learn to be more responsible victims?
“How about kids, instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations where there is a violent shooter?” Santorum said.Before you get angry with Rick Santorum for being, well, whatever that is, take a breath: redirect that anger to CNN, which pays this tediously unearnest and otherwise unemployable pie-tosser to be an asshole on television so that they have something to talk about. Rick Santorum doesn't know a goddamn thing about gun violence. Rick Santorum couldn't care less if 17 Florida high schoolers were shot dead on a given day or 1700. Rick Santorum has less to offer, in this conversation, than nearly anyone else in the country.
No comments:
Post a Comment