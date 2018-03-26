Facebook Knows Everything You Do: It's so much worse than I thought

Every. Call. Ever. Made.

Another user:

Inside, I found a stunning collection of data Facebook has collected since my first day on the website in March of 2007. There was every private message I've ever sent or received, every author page, political page or sports page I've ever "liked," advertisements I'd clicked on and advertisers who had my contact information, my phone number, every email address I've ever had, past relationships, photos, videos and every event I've ever attended.

On some level, I knew, of course, that Facebook was storing some of this information. But it was strange to see it in file form. It felt almost as though I'd managed to sneak a peek at a spy's surreptitious report.

Oh, it gets worse.

Discovered a voicemail from my phone in the download zip file from FB. Account now deleted. https:// twitter.com/911CORLEBRA777 /status/977289256140922880 …

This all goes a LONG way to explain the creepy, uncanny fears many of us have had that Facebook has been listening to our conversations. They don’t have to — cause they’ve got everything else they need to know.