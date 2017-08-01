While Trump pretends to bring back mining jobs, China is building 100 panda-shaped solar farms

This particular solar panda farm has been
built in the province of Shanxi, and Panda Green hopes that this is only
the first of a hundred panda-themed solar farms the company is planning
to build. The total cost of all 100 plants is estimated to be around $3
billion.
In addition to building potentially dozens
of solar farms, the company hopes that the friendly panda faces will
give Chinese citizens a greater appreciation and understanding of solar
power. Panda Green has also built an education center geared toward
teaching children about the importance of renewables.
