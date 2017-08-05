Newsweek dubs Trump 'Lazy Boy' in brutal cover story about his failing presidency

It may be that Trump is overwhelmed. When I was training to become a teacher, veteran educators said students would use boredom to mask their inability to do the work. Is that what’s happening here? Well, to use a Trumpian construction, some people are saying so. One of those people is Donald Trump. In late April, the president confessed that he was both overwhelmed and frustrated. “I loved my previous life,” he said. “I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” That may be the most remarkable admission ever made by a sitting American president. Clinton’s infidelities, Nixon’s paranoia: Those were the usual failings of the powerful. But a disdain for power because wielding power is harder than pretending to wield power in a reality television series? That is Al Bundy coming home from another miserable day of work at the New Market Mall, cracking open a beer and wondering when his nightmare of shoe-selling drudgery will end.But that’s okay, because he’s unlikely to miss this cover:
That ought to be enough to really infuriate him. And Newsweek is probably hoping for a few Trumpian rage-tweets to juice the magazine’s visibility and maybe even its subscription numbers.
