Friday, August 25, 2017

CARTOON: Statues of Bigotry

By BrianMcFadden  

Stephen Miller is only 31, but that’s like 58 in eugenics-years. Hopefully this ghoul won’t become White House communications director because that large forehead messes up the layout of my comics.

