Gov't Scientists Find Climate Change Hitting USA NOW - Fear Trump Will Suppress Report

WASHINGTON — The average temperature in the United States has risen
rapidly and drastically since 1980, and recent decades have been the
warmest of the past 1,500 years, according to a sweeping federal climate change report awaiting approval by the Trump administration.
The draft report by scientists from 13 federal agencies, which has
not yet been made public, concludes that Americans are feeling the
effects of climate change right now. It directly contradicts claims by
President Trump and members of his cabinet who say that the human
contribution to climate change is uncertain, and the ability to predict
the effects are limited.
“How much more the climate will change depends on future emissions
and the sensitivity of the climate system to those emissions,” a draft
of the report states. A copy of it was obtained by The New York Times.
The draft report lists some of the effects that have been linked to
climate change: fewer cool nights, more and hotter days, and other
effects.
The study examines every corner of the United States and finds
that all of it was touched by climate change. It said the average annual
rainfall across the country has increased by about 4 percent since the
beginning of the 20th century. Parts of the West, Southwest and
Southeast are drying up, while the Southern Plains and Midwest are
getting wetter.
It’s happening now, it’s real, and it’s not getting better.
Scientists are concerned the report will be suppressed or heavily edited
by the Trump administration, which is determinedly in denial.
