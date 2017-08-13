YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Meet Donald Trump's base

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young - RTX1KU7N
In North Dakota, a white supremacist looking for a town he can take over and turn into his dreamed-of white supremacist enclave says he'd name the town after his new hero, Donald Trump.
Craig Cobb, 62, a hate crimes fugitive from Canada who is currently on probation for brandishing a gun at Leith, North Dakota residents in 2013, joins a number of other individuals with known white supremacist leanings who've expressed their adoration for Trump.
At Donald Trump's Alabama rally, a neo-Confederate handed out flyers, news crews were unnerved by open bigotry and at least one fellow occupied himself by shouting "white power!" throughout the speech.
"I don't know about the individual you're talking about in Alabama," Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, said on "State of the Union." "I know there were 30-plus thousand people in that stadium. They were very receptive to the message of 'making America great again' because they want to be proud to be Americans again."
Others in the Alabama stadium had more concrete hopes for a Trump presidency.
“Hopefully, he’s going to sit there and say, ‘When I become elected president, what we’re going to do is we’re going to make the border a vacation spot, it’s going to cost you $25 for a permit, and then you get $50 for every confirmed kill,’ ” said Jim Sherota, 53, who works for a landscaping company. “That’d be one nice thing.”
You can say one thing about Donald Trump: He's definitely found his audience.
