Meet Donald Trump's base
In North Dakota, a white supremacist looking for a town he can take over and turn into his dreamed-of white supremacist enclave says he'd name the town after his new hero, Donald Trump.
Craig Cobb, 62, a hate crimes fugitive from Canada who is currently on
probation for brandishing a gun at Leith, North Dakota residents in 2013, joins a
number of other individuals with known white supremacist leanings who've
expressed their adoration for Trump.
At Donald Trump's Alabama rally, a neo-Confederate handed out flyers, news crews were unnerved by open bigotry and at least one fellow occupied himself by shouting "white power!" throughout the speech.
"I don't know about the individual you're talking about in
Alabama," Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager, said on "State of the Union." "I know there were
30-plus thousand people in that stadium. They were very receptive to the
message of 'making America great again' because they want to be proud
to be Americans again."
Others in the Alabama stadium had more concrete hopes for a Trump presidency.
“Hopefully, he’s going to sit there and say, ‘When I become
elected president, what we’re going to do is we’re going to make the
border a vacation spot, it’s going to cost you $25 for a permit, and
then you get $50 for every confirmed kill,’ ” said Jim Sherota, 53, who
works for a landscaping company. “That’d be one nice thing.”
You can say one thing about Donald Trump: He's definitely found his audience.
No comments:
Post a Comment