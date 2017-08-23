Trump's Phoenix rally: Whines, rants, and the sweet, sweet sound of mindless rage

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump conducted a raucous, racist, hate-filled rally in which he played all his old favorites: attacking the media, maligning immigrants, and demeaning even members of his own party who dared cross him. Then he spiced up his usual stew by re-writing what he said about Charlottesville, and going all in on attacking a man fighting a desperate battle with brain cancer.Trump returned again and again to the idea that his words following Charlottesville were “perfect” and that it was really the media out to drive the country apart.
Trump’s attacks on the media included repeatedly telling the Phoenix crowd that the rally was not being televised.
Trump’s very-recent-history revisions were further blurred when he described the people who committed violence at Charlottesville as “thugs” then repeatedly used the same term to describe protesters who showed up at his rallies. Trump raged on, and on, and on to accomplish what CNN’s Don Lemon refereed to as
Oh, that is so funny. Look back there. The red lights. They are turning those live red lights off fast, they are turning those lights off fast. Pres. Trump: Like CNN. CNN does not want their bowling viewership's to see what I'm saying tonight, I can tell you that.It was a statement you could watch … on CNN. Though Trump probably wished that no one was watching, as he proceeded to retell the events surrounding Charlottesville, including the victim—Donald Trump. In Trump’s revised history, he never made his “both sides” statement immediately following the murder of Heather Heyer, never spent a a press Q & A sessions defending white supremacists, but was just picked on by the unfair press. Trump? Trump never made any mistake. “The words were perfect,” he said.
A total eclipse of the facts.
These are sick people. You know that the I do not understand? You would think -- you would think they would want to make our country great again. In, I honest honestly do not believe they did. I believe they don't. If you want to discover the story of the division in our country, look no further than the fake news and the crooked media.As usual for a Trump rally, media was penned in a specific area so that the crowd could look at them and scream insults—they didn’t disappoint. Encouraged by Trump, at one point the crowd broke into chants of “CNN Sucks.”
When not talking about the press, Trump returned to the anti-immigrant themes that drove his previous appearances in Phoenix. Several times he stated that he would shut down the government if Congress wouldn’t give him the money to build his wall. Which makes it sound as if Mexico won’t be footing the bill.
When it came to racist ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio, Trump didn’t actually deliver on a pardon … he just promised he’d do it later.
As if giving Arpaio a waiver on justice would be okay on another day. Overall, it was a performance that inspired an astonished reaction from those watching.“By the way, I'm just curious. Do the people in this room like Sheriff Joe?”The crowd burst into wild cheers, thinking that Trump was about to pardon Arpaio — something the press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders had said just hours earlier would not happen that day.“So, was Sheriff Joe convicted of doing his job?” Trump continued. “You know what? I'll make a prediction. I think he's going to be just fine, okay? But I won't do it tonight, because I don't want to cause any controversy. Is that okay?”
