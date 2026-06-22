Trouble Is Brewing in American Elections

The only way Donald Trump can lose power at this stage is by losing elections. He may not be able to stop that process but he is without any doubt going to try during the course of the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Political pundits love to cite historical trends, electoral metrics and patterns that have borne out consistently over time. It’s probably going a bit far to say that none of that matters in this age of shredded traditions but the forces affecting voters decision making in 2026 may be quite a bit different than what we have seen in the past. The wild card is also the joker, Donald J. Trump.

Trump is creating a never before seen political dynamic in the U.S. Effectively Trump and his entourage are endeavoring to end or at least render moot the American electoral process writ large. Or in effect end the American Republic as we know it. Their methods are ham handed and in many cases seemingly far-fetched. But there should be no mistake, Trump and his enablers are deadly serious.

Canceling elections outright is not a thing easily or quickly accomplished. Trump appears to be relying on two strategies one legislative and the other quasi-legal. The legislative menace is the SAVE Act. The SAVE (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility / SAVE America) Act might better be called the Desperate Attempt to Preserve Republican Majorities Act, because that’s essentially its purpose.

The SAVE Act is deeply problematic. It would require among other things proof of citizenship, prohibit or greatly impede voting by mail and eliminate online or mail-in registration. If enacted the SAVE Act could disenfranchise tens of millions of voters, Democrats and Republicans alike.

The legislation has already passed the House but looks stalled in the Senate. Donald Trump is ramping up pressure tactics on Senate Majority Leader John Thune and other Republican leaders to push the legislation through at all costs. But the path to passage remains steep and rocky. The Act is deeply unpopular with voters and it’s not at all clear whether it would harm Democratic or Republican turnout more.

The next threat is far more likely to become real. It relies on two long standing governmental organizations. The first and most concerning is the U.S. Department of Justice, (DoJ). The DoJ is currently overseen by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. For the record, Blanche was Trump’s personal criminal defense attorney in the so called Stormy Daniels hush money case in New York state. It also bears repeating that Blanche has not been confirmed by the Senate. He is as his title suggests an Acting AG wielding the full authority and power of that office.

Blanche and his FBI counterpart Kash Patel appear to be in the early stages of using the substantial powers and capabilities of federal law enforcement to effect a campaign of what amounts to electoral intimidation.

This is a complete and total departure from the traditional hands off approach the DoJ has taken towards American elections in the past. What could the DoJ actually do? We already have samples of what may be to come.

On 28 January 2026 the FBI raided the Fulton County, Georgia elections office seizing ballots and ballot records. Sheriff Chad Bianco of Riverside County, California a staunch Trump supporter took it upon himself to conduct a raid and seize 650,000 ballots from the 2025 California Redistricting election. A DoJ official in California, Bill Essayli brazenly predicted charges would be forthcoming in what he calls a voter fraud investigation there.

Ruby Edlin writing for the Brennan Center for Justice notes a pattern: “The seizure follows a new playbook for election denial: Amateur, citizen activists claim election fraud. Refutations of the claims or contradictory evidence are ignored. These same unfounded claims are used as the basis of official law enforcement action.”

The Justice Department wasn’t the only governmental agency involved in electoral subterfuge. Standing in the shadows at the Fulton County election center raid was then Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard. Gabbard would later say that she was there on direct instructions from Trump. Gabbard resigned shortly thereafter leaving the door open for a new DNI. Trump’s number one pick was real estate developer Bill Pulte.

Trump had previously appointed and the Republican led Senate confirmed Pulte to be the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Once in that post he appears to have appointed himself chairman of government sponsored mortgage guarantors, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. From there he had broad access to mortgage application records.

Almost immediately under the auspices of combating mortgage fraud Pulte began to coordinate investigations into several high profile Trump political opponents. New York Attorney General Letitia James, who filed the civil fraud case against Trump in state court. Senator Adam Schiff who was the lead impeachment manager at Donald Trump's first Senate impeachment trial. Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook who refused to step down when Trump demanded it. Then congressman Eric Swalwell, another Trump impeachment trial manager. All high profile Democratic opponents of Trump.

Pulte has proven that he will use whatever governmental authority he is given to aggressively pursue Trump political opponents.

As the director of national intelligence Pulte will have vast powers. Such powers are normally only granted to experienced and highly qualified national security career professionals, with long standing security clearances. All of that goes right out the window as Pulte takes over as Acting DNI, again without Senate confirmation, something Capitol Hill experts doubt he would get.