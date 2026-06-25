Everything Trump touches dies—except for algae in the Reflecting Pool

Green algae-contaminated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting
Pool.
Latest boondoggle reaction right out of North Korea playbook.
But, as pool experts and scientists alike predicted, the millions of gallons of water between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument are already filled with algae.
The new, darker color of the basin absorbed more sunlight, heating up the water and leading the neon-green scum to return with a vengeance.
In fact, The Washington Post reported on Thursday that there is now more algae in the pool than “at any recorded point in the month of June for at least five years.”
Even worse: The countless gallons of hydrogen peroxide National Park Service workers are pouring into the water to try to rid it of this new algae bloom are now causing the new paint to peel away from the concrete.
In sum, the reflecting pool has turned into the latest expensive boondoggle Trump has wasted taxpayer dollars on to create.
The failure is obviously bothering Trump, who has clearly demanded that the Interior Department that oversees national monuments lie about what Americans can see with their own eyes.
“The Reflecting Pool water is crystal clear, and our National Park Service team is now vacuuming up the dead algae resting on the bottom of some parts of the Reflecting Pool—just like the destroyed Iranian Navy resting on the bottom of the Persian Gulf,” the Interior Department’s press account wrote in a post on X.
It’s the kind of propaganda you’d imagine would come from North Korea, not the United States.
The account went on to attack former President Barack Obama, whom Trump will never be as popular as, for not caring for the pool properly. But in fact, Obama renovated the pool in 2012 to change its water source from Washington, D.C.’s drinking water to water from the tidal basin, saving the city millions of gallons of potable water.
“Previous administrations—most notably under Obama—failed to maintain the Reflecting Pool, and after refilling the pool, the water would quickly become murky and thick with massive clumps of algae floating on the surface,” the Interior Department press account continued. “As our National Park Service team noted, the Reflecting Pool is now so ‘blue’ that the Fake News Media, which has been staked out at the Reflecting Pool for weeks, has fled!”
Of course, reporters have not fled. The anti-Trump outlet The Bulwark showed live on video on Thursday that the pool is once again algae filled and already peeling.
Meanwhile, right-wing pundits are coming to Trump’s rescue, concocting insane and wildly stupid conspiracy theories to try to blame the algae overgrowth on Democrats.
“President Trump fixes the reflecting pool and a week later it’s green again, loaded with algae … Sabotage … Vandalism? I believe it is,” conservative commentator Grant Stinchfield wrote in a post on X when the algae began to return. “The left can’t stand Trump, American greatness and his quest to make DC beautiful again. What a shame!"
Hey Grant, if Democrats were so powerful enough to cause the biggest algae bloom in years in the reflecting pool just hours after it was refilled, they wouldn’t have lost the 2024 election. The real reason the pool is once again green is science, as algae thrives in hot water. But I guess we shouldn’t expect a halfwit like you to understand that.
Related | Trump happy to waste more money on Reflecting Pool paint job
Democrats, however, are using this latest debacle to call attention to the fact that Trump is more consumed with vanity construction projects than helping Americans afford the skyrocketing cost of living he exacerbated with his idiotic war in Iran.
“The President said it’d be the most beautiful reflecting pool anyone’s ever seen. $14 million later, it turned green with algae in days,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota wrote in a post on X on Thursday. “Americans need lower costs, not expensive distractions and misplaced priorities.”
Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York echoed those sentiments.
“The Reflecting Pool is a fitting metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency. Trump ran for office promising to ‘drain the swamp.’ Instead, he became the swamp,” Torres wrote in a post on X, along with video of the green water and peeling paint.
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