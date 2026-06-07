'His mind is stuck in the 1950s': Trump looked into the camera with a straight face and told Black America exactly what he thinks their place is

President Donald Trump is facing a furious backlash over racist
remarks he made when describing so-called “Black jobs” a day
before the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a better-than-
expected monthly jobs report.
It happened Thursday during an Oval Office event where Trump
announced a new $700 million investment in the coal industry.
A reporter asked the president about the disparity in job
numbers for Black Americans. While the average unemployment
rate is 4.3 percent, and it remained steady last month, too,
the unemployment rate for African Americans is nearly double
that at 7.3 percent.
Trump then launched into a tangent about “Black jobs,” a term
he first used during an anti-immigration rant at the June 2024
presidential debate. Trump accused immigrants then of taking
“Black jobs,” but he never specified then what those jobs
entailed.
“Well, we’re doing very well with ah the Black jobs, African
American jobs. We’re doing, I saw some numbers, we’re doing
really well,” Trump insisted Thursday. He added, “But where
we’re really going to do well is when all these plants are open.
You know we’re building many car plants.”
But he doubled down, describing a “Black job” as factory work
and suggesting Black people belong on assembly lines.
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“We’re bringing cars back from Germany. You know we lost the
car industry years ago. Fifty-four percent of the industry went
to Germany, Japan, Canada, Mexico. It’s all coming back. It’s
amazing. And where your Black worker is really going to do well
is when those factories open. So, I think they’re going to be great.
We’ve been, it’s been a big focus for me,” he claimed after
blatantly stereotyping Black people into manufacturing roles.
Social media exploded after Trump’s comments, calling out the
president for his tone-deaf remarks and overall efforts to take
African-Americans back to the “Jim Crow” era.
“Trump says Black workers are gonna do well with the factory
jobs that are coming. The racism, degradation, Jim Crow
politics all on full display,’ Threads user and NAACP general
counsel Kristen Clarke noted.
Others chimed in.
“Kick us out of corporate America and government jobs
and put us in factories lmao. Get rid of DEI and Affirmative
action and give us Walmart and Amazon lol. The American
Dream ladies and gentlemen,” this Threads poster stated.
“This man’s mind is stuck in the 50’s. I swear he’s just a
mascot out there saying and doing dumb sh-t to keep the
MAGA crowd hyped. And he can stick his imaginary factory
jobs up his loose bowel a–!” another angry poster
proclaimed.
This professional worker was confused by Trump’s
assertions. “MF I’m a data analyst. TF is he even talking about.
Someone please turn his mic OFF. Permanently.”
Another user pointed out, “This is exactly where they want us.
Hard labor for low wages. That’s also why they reclassified
what they consider professional.”
The commenter is referring there to Trump’s One Big Beautiful
Bill Act, which passed Congress last summer and caps student
loans for some graduate programs, including nursing, although
the Education Department is denying it will affect undergraduate
borrowing.
Critics contend the caps will prevent lower- and middle-class
students from attending better colleges and universities.
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