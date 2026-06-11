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Thursday, June 11, 2026

She's baaaaack and calling the kettle black

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks during the Republican National Convention Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
 
AP - Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee.

Kellyanne Conway's 'alternative facts' on Graham Platner

by Walter Einenkel
Daily Kos Staff 
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog 
 
Former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway shared her thoughts on Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner to Fox News, and it was dripping with hypocrisy.

“Is there a magic number in the scandelabra that would make you stop?” Conway asked. “Would it have to do with Nazis or putting upon women, perhaps underage women, but definitely women, not your wife of two years?" 

"Would it be that you’re lying about that you’re insulting heroes that you’re not, he’s not even fit to lick their combat boots? So I’d ask the Democrats, is power really worth that to you? Because power for power’s sake is the definition of corruption.”

“Scandelabra” is admittedly a pretty fun word. But “corruption”? There’s so much of it in the Trump administration it’s hard to keep up.

The scale of Trump’s crypto grift alone is staggering. If you want to know how Trump has treated his spouses over the years, you might start by asking them about his various affairs, his sexual abuse liabilities, and his defamation of women he’s been accused of abusing. And while there are no allegations that Platner has been involved with “underage women,” as Conway suggests, Trump appears throughout the Epstein files which includes at least one very serious accusation of sexually abusing a minor.

As for Nazis? Trump reportedly kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches on his nightstand.

It’s difficult to believe Conway is completely unaware of how hypocritical her criticism of Platner and Democratic voters sounds. But Republicans’ growing desperation at the prospect of a blue wave this November may have broken some people’s brains—or perhaps it’s simply a case of wanting power for power’s sake.

Time for a little nostalgia.  Remember those Alternate Facts from Trump's first term.  Oh yeah, they never really went away.
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