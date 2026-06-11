She's baaaaack and calling the kettle black

Kellyanne Conway's 'alternative facts' on Graham Platner
“Is there a magic number in the scandelabra that would make you stop?” Conway asked. “Would it have to do with Nazis or putting upon women, perhaps underage women, but definitely women, not your wife of two years?"
"Would it be that you’re lying about that you’re insulting heroes that you’re not, he’s not even fit to lick their combat boots? So I’d ask the Democrats, is power really worth that to you? Because power for power’s sake is the definition of corruption.”
“Scandelabra” is admittedly a pretty fun word. But “corruption”? There’s so much of it in the Trump administration it’s hard to keep up.
The scale of Trump’s crypto grift alone is staggering. If you want to know how Trump has treated his spouses over the years, you might start by asking them about his various affairs, his sexual abuse liabilities, and his defamation of women he’s been accused of abusing. And while there are no allegations that Platner has been involved with “underage women,” as Conway suggests, Trump appears throughout the Epstein files which includes at least one very serious accusation of sexually abusing a minor.
As for Nazis? Trump reportedly kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches on his nightstand.
It’s difficult to believe Conway is completely unaware of how hypocritical her criticism of Platner and Democratic voters sounds. But Republicans’ growing desperation at the prospect of a blue wave this November may have broken some people’s brains—or perhaps it’s simply a case of wanting power for power’s sake.
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