Vice President Harris' closing statement tonight was just wow = huge long sustained applause

The Bulwark people have been working hard in swing states, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. They have really stepped up to the plate and they are working extremely hard to make sure that Vice President Kamala Harris wins. They are doing a lot of events and they have been doing a really great job!
If you don't know who "The Bulwark" is, they are Never Trump Republicans who range from moderate Never Trump Republican to conservative Never Trump Republicans who have very popular podcasts. They are all in.
Only Former Representative Liz Cheney has been working harder than them to get Vice President Harris elected president (of people with a public persona) . Vice President Kamala Harris has worked harder than I have ever seen any nominee for president ever work before.
Again, I have never seen any nominee for president ever work this hard before! I don't know how she is doing it! It is not too much to say that she is carrying the weight of the world on her shoulders.
I will make a statement that might sound exaggerated, but the truth is that who wins this presidential election will largely determine whether we retain our democracy and the free world remains such!
Therefore, this is one of the four most important presidential elections we have ever had: George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, and President Kamala D. Harris' elections were the winners of the four most important presidential elections in the history of the United States.
Retaining our democracy is essential for the peace and security of the free world and the entire world.
Former First Lady of California Maria Shriver moderated a discussion with Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Vice President Kamala Harris. At the end of the discussion which was an unqualified success in my view, Vice President Kamala Harris said the following:
My family grounds me in every way. But if I can just speak to what people are feeling. We cannot despair. We cannot despair. You know the nature of a democracy is such that I think there's a duality. On the one hand, there's an incredible strength when our democracy is intact, an incredible strength and what it does to protect the freedoms and rights of people. Oh, there's great strength in that and it is very fragile. It is only as strong as our willingness to fight for it.
And so that's the moment we're in. And I say do not despair because in a democracy as long as we can keep it in our democracy the people, every individual has the power to make a decision about what this will be and that's, let's not feel powerless.
Let's not let, and I get it, overwhelming nature of this all, make us feel powerless because then we have been defeated and that's not our character as the American people. We are not one to be defeated . We rise to a moment and we stand on broad shoulders of people who have fought this fight before for our country and in many ways let us look at the challenge that we are being presented and not be overwhelmed by it. The baton is now in our hands to fight for, not against, for this country we love. That's what we have the power to do. So, let's own that , dare I say, be joyful in what we will do in the process of owning that which is knowing that we can and will build community and coalitions and remind people that we are all in this together. Let's not let the overwhelming nature of this strip us of our strength!
