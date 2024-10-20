Sucking up to Trump: What's in it for Elon Musk?

Because he knows his shady business dealings and incompetence are about to catch up with him. The SEC has been looking into his businesses.
He is losing his ass on Twitter and his investors and lenders are making noises about his businesses.
His platforms are being banned or strictly regulated around the world.
He knows his days are numbered before he falls into disgrace. His hope is that The BLOAT will win and will use his position to make many of the Elongated Muskrat's problems go away.
It is simply another example of the deep, deep corruption of EVERYONE associated with that sociopath.
AND HERE'S A SECOND OPINION...
By David W. Rudlin
Author of "Left Unsaid"
With the SEC. DOJ. NHTSA. OSHA. The FAA. The Delaware Chancery and more.
To take just one example, until recently he was selling a Full Self Driving package that, when you read the fine print in the manual, said it had to be constantly monitored.
Then he added “(Supervised)” at the end of the name, definitely on the direction of his legal team.
Recently it got changed again, to “Supervised Self Driving” and all references to the previous name were removed.
A lawsuit seems highly likely. Refunds alone would cost $4 - 5 BILLION. Refunding the price of the cars would increase that number 4–5x.
Compared to numbers like that, buying a president for four easy payments of $45 million a month is a massive bargain.
Elon knows trump is corrupt, and will weaponize or restrain government agencies to help himself and his well-heeled friends. What he thinks about trump’s business skills is irrelevant to this purchase.
