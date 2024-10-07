Bruce Springsteen Endorses Harris, Calls Trump ‘Most Dangerous Candidate in My Lifetime’

Harris, Walz "committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone," musician says

Jon Blistein / Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen delivered a powerful endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, calling Donald Trump “the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime,” and saying Harris and VP candidate Tim Walz are “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone.”

Springsteen shared his endorsement in a video on Instagram, delivering a short, uninterrupted speech from (fittingly enough) a very classic-looking diner. Along with citing Harris’ and Walz’s commitment to inclusivity regardless of “class, religion, race, your political point of view, or sexual identity,” Springsteen said, “They want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me on top. That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years.”

Along with heaping praise on Harris and Walz, Springsteen shared some harsh words for Trump. “His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law, and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again,” Springsteen said. “He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history or what it means to be deeply American.”

Springsteen called the 2024 election “one of the most consequential” in U.S. history, arguing that not since the Civil War has the country been so “politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided.”

He then stated plainly, “It doesn’t have to be this way. The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation, our waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again. Now, that will take time. Hard work, intelligence, faith, and women and men with the national good guiding their hearts. America’s the most powerful nation on Earth, not just because of our overwhelming military strength or economic power — but because of what she stands for, what she means, what she believes in. Freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be in love with who you want.”

Springsteen’s endorsement of Harris and Walz should come as no surprise, as he’s been regularly endorsing (and often campaigning for) Democratic candidates for years. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and called Trump a “moron” in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone; in 2020 he gave his support to Joe Biden, even narrating and soundtracking a campaign ad for the future president.