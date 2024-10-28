Trashed at Trump closing message: Puerto Ricans, Black Americans, immigrants, transgenders, Jews...

...Palestinians, Women, the enemies within
Yesterday, the Trump campaign offered its closing message to voters via a marathon rally at Madison Square Garden. It was a message of division and hate as speakers disparaged Puerto Ricans, Black Americans, immigrants, transgender people, Jews, Palestinians, and women. Trump once again labeled Democrats the “enemies within” while his guests called Kamala Harris “the Antichrist” and -- somehow -- even more offensive things than that.
It was an event so fascistic, misogynistic, and xenophobic that news outlets have dispensed with their usual euphemisms and are calling it out for the racist hate rally it was.
Some have argued that Trump whiffed at the chance to present his vision of the future to voters. He didn’t. This was his vision. The event perfectly captured the danger and divisiveness we can expect from a second Trump term. Many are connecting it with the darkest chapters of our history, but the more horrifying fact is that this was a glimpse not just into the past, but our future if MAGA wins.
Thankfully, we can wash the taste of that rally from our collective palate tomorrow night, when Kamala Harris offers voters another, very different vision for our country. Her closing argument, to be delivered from the site where Trump unleashed the mob on January 6th, will offer a vision of an America where democracy is upheld, where reproductive rights are protected, healthcare is accessible to all, and families are supported to live, thrive, and prosper. Her message will be one of unity, inclusion, and progress -- a powerful contrast to Trump’s rally of hatred and grievance.
