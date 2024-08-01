Trump keeps saying Harris doesn't like Jews—even though she's married to one

By Walter Einenkel
Daily Kos Staff
Donald Trump is doubling down on his bizarre attack that Kamala Harris “doesn’t like Jewish people”—despite her being married to noted Jewish person Doug Emhoff.
During an appearance on New York’s WABC radio, Trump targeted Harris for supposedly being anti-Jewish and anti-Israel.
“She dislikes Jewish people and Israel even more than Biden did,” the former president said.
It was the second time in less than a week that Trump used this line in an apparent effort to gain support from Jewish voters.
“[Harris] is totally against the Jewish people,” he said during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, last week.
On Tuesday, Trump also used the radio appearance to take issue with Harris’ meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israeli prime minister’s visit last week.
"When she stood up with him, she wanted to get out of there so fast you could see the disdain,” Trump said. “No. 1, she doesn't like Israel. No. 2, she doesn't like Jewish people. You know it, I know it, everybody knows it, and nobody wants to say it.”
“They have let Jewish people down since Obama at levels that nobody could believe possible,” Trump said.
Trump went on to say that Jewish people who didn’t vote for him are “absolute fools” and those who supported Harris or Biden “should have their head examined.” The former president appears to have adopted this attack on Harris in an effort to exploit tensions arising from the Gaza conflict.
In fact, Trump used his radio appearance to take a swing at another prominent Jewish political figure by saying that Sen. Chuck Schumer “is officially now a Palestinian.” He also seemingly agreed with radio host Sid Rosenberg when he described second gentleman Emhoff as “a crappy Jew. He's a horrible Jew.”
Emhoff, as the nation’s first Jewish spouse of a nationally elected leader, has led Passover celebrations at the White House and has spoken out on behalf of the Biden administration against the rise of antisemitism in the U.S.
Harris has been married to her Jewish husband since 2014.My favorite two photos of Kamala. Kissing her Jewish husband of 10 years (top of story) and this World War II takeoff. What will Trump make up about this one.
