‘They’re the weird ones’: Trump’s angry retort confirms who is really 'weirdest'

By Joan McCarter
Daily Kos Staff
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, tapped by Vice President Kamala Harris to be her running mate, had already made a huge contribution to her campaign as the guy who first called it like it is when it came to Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance.
“These guys are just weird,” Walz said on MSNBC on July 23. With one simple word, he helped redefine the campaign.
And boy, does Trump hate it. He’s so defensive over the tag that he had a meltdown and attacked Democrats while appearing on a right-wing podcast Thursday.
“Well, they’re the weird ones,” he said. “That’s a weird deal going on there. They’re the weird ones. Nobody’s ever called me weird. I’m a lot of things, but weird I’m not. And I’m upfront. And he’s not either, I will tell you. JD is not at all. They are.”
In a desperate bid to slow the presumptive Democratic nominee’s momentum, Trump and the GOP have added the “I’m rubber and you’re glue” strategy to harping on Harris’ laugh and her “love of Venn diagrams and her call to ban plastic straws.” But it’s not working.
CNN data guru Harry Enten showed that Friday morning.
“‘Weird’ has “penetrated the zeitgeist,” said Enten, and he proved it with a look at Google: Searches for “weird” were up 22% in the past week and up 32% in the past three days.
But people aren’t just searching for “weird”—They’re searching “weird” and “MAGA”; “weird” and “GOP”; and “weird” and “Vance.” They’re also searching for “weird” and “Walz,” and those search results will turn up far more entertaining content than Trump and Vance’s latest utterings.
In the end, voters are going to draw their own conclusions about who’s weird. Let’s face it—we all know weird when we see it.
