Thursday, August 22, 2024

Tim Walz positively nails his big DNC moment

Minnesota Governor and 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz waves as he arrives onstage to speak on the third day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on August 21, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris will formally accept the party's nomination for president at the DNC which runs from August 19-22 in Chicago. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz

By Joan McCarter

Daily Kos Staff

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at 9:56:16p MDT
 
Yes, Gov. Tim Walz is that guy: your favorite neighbor, teacher, coach—the guy you’d call when you needed help changing a tire, or facing a hard conversation with your parents, or just want to have a fun fishing companion.

That’s the man who showed up Wednesday night to accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to be vice president. The heart of his message: “Everybody belongs.”

"It's the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States,” he said. “Thank you for bringing the joy to this fight.” 

He told the story of how his students convinced him to enter politics for the first time, running for Congress.

“So there I was—a 40-something high school teacher with little kids, zero political experience, and no money running in a deep red district. But you know what? Never underestimate a public school teacher.”

And when he got there? “I was a better shot than most Republicans in Congress, and I got the trophies to prove it. But I'm also a dad. I believe in the 2nd Amendment, but I believe our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe.”

Gus Walz cheers through his tears as his father accepts the nomination.

He went on to talk about his tenure as governor of Minnesota.

"While other states were banning books from their schools, we were banishing hunger from ours," he said. And when other states were banning abortion, his state became a haven for its citizens.

"We've got a golden rule,” he said. “Mind your own damn business."

Then he turned to this campaign. Talking about Project 2025, he warned that his coaching experience taught him one thing.

“When somebody takes the time to draw up a playbook, trust me, they're gonna use it,” he said. “It's an agenda nobody asked for. It's an agenda that does nothing for our neighbors in need. Is it weird? Absolutely. But it's also wrong. And it's dangerous,” he added.

"I don't know about you, but I'm really ready to turn the page on these guys,” he continued. “We've got something better to offer the American people." 

And in true coach mode, he added, "There'll be time to sleep when you're dead. We're gonna leave it on the field!"

Tim Walz's championship football team cheers him on at DNC

Benjamin Ingman, a former student of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, would like you to know that his former teacher, coach, and neighbor is practically a saint. He’d pull you out of a snowbank. He’d take on extra jobs to help you pay off your school lunch debt. He’s that guy.  The team Walz coached to a state championship apparently agrees. They showed up—in their jerseys—at Wednesday’s Democratic National Convention to introduce their coach, their neighbor, their mentor, their friend.

