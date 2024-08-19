Harris Team Assembles Massive Legal Team to Combat Trump Attempts to Steal Election

Legal Team is Ten Times Bigger than Biden’s was in 2020, Hires Marc Elias
by ericlewisO
From The New York Times:
Amid threats of certification battles and mass voter challenges, Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign has assembled an expansive senior legal team that will oversee hundreds of lawyers and thousands of volunteers in a sprawling operation designed to be a bulwark against what Democrats expect to be an aggressive Republican effort to challenge voters, rules and, possibly, the results of the 2024 election.
The legal apparatus within the Harris campaign will oversee multiple aspects of the election program, including voter protection, recounts and general election litigation, and it is adding Marc Elias, one of the party’s top election lawyers, to focus on potential recounts.The legal group is headed by Bob Bauer, who served as personal counsel to President Biden for years, and Dana Remus, the general counsel to the 2020 Biden campaign, and also includes Maury Riggan, the general counsel for the Harris campaign. Josh Hsu, formerly from the vice president’s office, will join the team, and Vanita Gupta, a former director of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights…
…
With the lessons of 2020 still fresh in Democrats’ minds, Harris advisers claim that the legal team is about 10 times the size of the 2020 operation.
This is very welcome news in the wake of so many stories about how Trump’s minions are planning to mess with certification, as well as their attempts to deny voting rights to literally millions of Americans.
Marc Elias is perhaps the best Democratic lawyer fighting for voting
rights. His team is frequently successful in cases all over the country.
From Marc Elias’ Twitter feed earlier today:
And we aren’t going back!
