Beware the massive season of lies that cometh

By Dartagnan
Community
The right is apoplectic now, probably beyond our capacity to comprehend.
For well over a month they felt absolutely confident that they would once again own the keys to the White House. Their Project 2025 would proceed, forced down the throats (violently, if necessary) of all American citizens.
They were anticipating billions — no, actually trillions — in tax cuts, a wholesale regimen of deregulation that would effectively lay waste to the environment while its instigators merrily flew off to their solitary, island retreats, secure in their multi-generational wealth. The imposition of a dictatorial, arbitrary “Christianity” that would transform women into permanent second-class citizens for generations, was close at hand.
Racism was to be enshrined by government fiat. Black people, Latinx people, LGBTQ folks and anyone else they chose to demonize would be sent firmly to the back of the bus. Unions would be decimated. Public schools would be starved of funding, replaced by an eager bevy of private equity investors chanting on cue for privatization. Voting rights would be curtailed for nonwhites.
Those who opposed would face an indifferent or actively hostile, Orwellian Department of Justice and FBI, whose actions would be sanctified by hundreds of freshly appointed, ideologically corrupt and fanatic judges.
Overseas, Vladimir Putin was already mentally carving up Europe, with his stooges well-ensconced to preach the gospel of appeasement, as NATO was about to become a shell of its former self, thanks to Putin’s greatest stooge of all controlling the levers of power in the U.S. And Ukraine would be exterminated.
All of this beckoned enticingly only a few weeks ago. And suddenly, now, they see it potentially slipping from their grasp.
Are they angry? No. Anger doesn’t begin to describe what they feel right now. They are in the grip of a mind-numbing rage so virulent to be almost a tangible thing, a monstrous, all-encompassing envelope of wounded fury so powerful that they can literally taste it.
They will do anything to keep this opportunity from escaping them. It is the foremost reason for their existence, and its loss is unthinkable.
So the assault of lies is coming. The magnitude, the depth and depravity of those lies will be enormous, as befits the magnitude of the opportunity potentially lost.
They’ve begun to realize that their vessel, Trump, is losing his edge, if he has not already lost it. So they will enlist and instruct their minions in the media (witting or otherwise) and government to do their worst. Their top political minds are hard at work now digging into every last minute of Vice-President Harris’ past, personal and professional.
They are scouring local news outlets and police blotters for every single inflammatory crime committed by someone who is undocumented.
They are cajoling people to invent horrific stories about anything imaginable. Their stooges in Congress are being enlisted for the task and told what to do, what to amplify, what to question.
They will work with the most repulsive, shadowy types they haven’t worked with before, because the time for using those people hadn’t been ripe. Now it is.
And Trump? Trump is still looking at jail, no matter what his Supreme Court says.
This isn’t 2020. They knew they’d likely lose in 2020, which is why they settled for the Big Lie, laying the insidious foundation for the ultimate dirty work of destroying American democracy on their next go-round.
The difference now is that they have felt it in their grasp, they sensed the exhilarating rush of victory. The Precious was at their fingertips.
And now, in the space of a virtually an instant in time, they’ve opened their palms and suddenly discovered it’s gone.
But the shock is now wearing off. The lies, the exaggerations, the preposterous slanders are coming. It is what they do.
They know they can’t win on truth. And they won’t be able to help themselves, because they feel that this is their moment, and they know, deep down, it is unlikely to come again. They're not going gently into that good night.
We need to be vigilant and ready. Fiercely ready. For whatever comes through that door.
We can do this.
