Where's Michael? In Africa serving his country - a hell of a lot more productive than Melania

by Woodworker
Community
Both stories REPUBLISHED BY:
Ex president trump raised the question about where Nikki Haley’s husband Michael is. Why is he not on the campaign trail instead of serving the country as an officer in the National Guard and stationed in Africa? The better question is where’s Melania? Will she appear at his side as he campaigns maliciously for a second term?
But then, I really don’t care. Do you?
By Sciguy09
Community
Daily Kos
On Valentine’s Day, Donald Trump posted a message ostensibly to demonstrate the depth of his love for Melania Trump, his third wife,
“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU. Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, and WITCH HUNT, you never left my side. You’ve always supported me through everything. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.“
“You will always mean the world to me, Melania! From your husband with love, Donald J. Trump,”
Who signs a love note with their full legal name? Regardless, the fact is that anyone who clicked on the post was then directed to a website where they could leave their own Valentine’s Day message or donate to his reelection campaign. So it was just a ham-fisted ploy to raise funds.
But the question remains? Where is Melania? She may be at his side… maybe… but hasn’t been at any rallies. She wasn’t by his side in New York, Atlanta, Washington, or even Miami when Trump had to appear in court for all his indictments. Or when he was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll or the state of New York. The Washington Post tried to locate her only to be told that she doesn't frequent the restaurants or stores she used to visit often. They tried to ask the guard at Mir a Lago but were rebuffed.
Where is she? Is she really going to be by his side as he goes to trial for paying for sex with a porn star and a Playboy Bunny and then paying them to be quiet? Or is she just ticked?
No comments:
Post a Comment