Biden's Brain vs. Trump's Brain...



...and subjective, biased report by Trump DOJ appointee Robert Hur



Robert Reich / Substack

2/12/2024

Yesterday evening, special counsel Robert K. Hur — appointed in January 2023 by Attorney General Merrick Garland to lead an inquiry into President Biden’s possible criminality after classified files were found in the garage and living areas of Biden’s home in Delaware — cleared Biden of any wrongdoing.

But Hur also suggested that one reason Biden could not be prosecuted was because of his memory lapses — thereby underscoring one of the biggest issues that the public is concerned about in reelecting Biden: His aging brain.

In recounting his interviews with Biden, Hur portrayed him as unable to remember key dates of his time in President Barack Obama’s White House. Hur wrote:

“Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview with him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,” and that it would be difficult to convince a jury that “a former president well into his 80s” was guilty of a felony that “requires a mental state of willfulness.”

I don’t know how much this statement by special counsel Hur will hurt Biden, but it surely will not help.

Yet let me point out five things: