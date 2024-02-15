Kellyanne Conway tells GOP to 'own' super unpopular abortion stance

By Walter Einenkel
Daily Kos Staff
On Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election to fill the seat of former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled after a federal indictment and a blistering ethics report. Naturally, former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News and spun up an election strategy for Republicans in 2024: Lean into their terrible, unpopular positions on abortion!
Conway pointed to Suozzi’s forceful, more conservative messaging on border security, which played to his voters in moderate Nassau County. Claiming that Suozzi “has shown the Democrats how to run on the border,” Conway launched into her prescription for November 2024:
There’s a good reason why Republican incumbents and candidates have been “pretending with their head in the sand”: Their indefensible position on abortion bans is wildly unpopular—regardless of whom or how you ask.
As you can see from Civiqs polling, more than 60% of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.
On the other hand, people’s opinions on immigration, while narrowly divided, still lean toward the more humane treatment of migrants.
In Suozzi’s victory over Republican nominee (and technical Democrat) Mazi Pilip, the issue of abortion hurt Pilip, who had a hard time threading the needle that she was sort of pro-choice but wouldn’t call herself pro-choice. As a result, Pilip was painted as being more in line with the Republican Party’s draconian abortion-ban positions.
So yes, let your anti-women, anti-reproductive rights flag fly, Republicans—pretty please.
