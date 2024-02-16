ACCESSORIES: Alexei Navalny Was Murdered by Trump and Tucker Bestie Vladimir Putin

16 February 24
After sending his wife a Valentine’s Day message and appearing on camera on February 15th, Navalny reportedly “felt sick after a walk and lost consciousness.'' Only a fool would take the Russia’s announcement at face value – it is clear that Alexei Navalny’s death was an assassination by the murderous regime of Vladimir Putin.
Like Boris Nemtsov before him, Navalny was a challenge to a political system that marginalizes its opposition and crushes all dissent. His bravery should be seen as an inspiration for Russian civil society and his memory will endure beyond the regime that killed him. As we mourn his death, we should also mourn the Russia that could-have-been. Even though Putin would never have allowed his victory, Navalny’s 2018 presidential campaign was the last opportunity to bring political change via the electoral process in Russia.
In a speech this morning at the Munich Security Conference, his widow Yulia Navalnaya called upon the international community to hold Putin accountable. With this in mind, we should turn our attention to the Americans that have enabled and encouraged Putin every step of the way. Tucker Carlson gushes over Moscow’s subway stations and potemkin McDonalds as Putin murders his chief political opponent. Donald Trump openly invites Russia to attack NATO members while personally torpedoing military aid to Ukraine. These useful idiots should be seen as accessories to murder.
Why It Matters: Navalny’s murder is a cautionary tale for the United States. If Trump wins the 2024 election, he won’t be a dictator for just a day. We will see reprisals against opposition. MAGA America will break our alliances, invite an explosion in wars of aggression, and destroy American democracy. Trump must be defeated. The MAGA movement must be obliterated otherwise we face a spiraling decline and devolve into chaos.Elect Trump and we will see no end of scenes like this.
