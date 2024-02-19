What hold does Putin have on Trump? Maybe this.

By SmallTownHick
for Community
There was a post a few days ago on this topic, wondering what Putin could be blackmailing Trump with? How do you shame the unshamable?
But what if it isn’t that kind of blackmail that Putin is using?
Trump is in deep, and knows it. He is spending most of his time in court, fighting to delay the inevitable until after the election, which if he wins gives him a Get out of Jail Free card.
But the election is not a sure thing. He lost the popular vote last time. The charges of election fraud haven’t gotten him anywhere, and his coup fizzled.
If the next election is a huge Biden win, too big to dispute; if the rioters don’t come out to overthrow the government this time because so many of the last coup’s leaders are in jail and everyone thinks the next one is a trap . . .
Then Trump goes to Jail. Something he will do anything to avoid.
Which brings us to Russia. Trump’s single election victory came as a result of Russian interference. His next one will also have to.
What if that is the hold Putin has on Trump’s attention?
“We can hack the voting machines, Comrade Trump, and ensure your victory! But only if we see some . . . co-operation . . . from you beforehand. Otherwise, we may as well do nothing, and wait for someone else to come along.”
THAT would get Trump’s attention — and his co-operation.
