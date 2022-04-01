Sandy Hook Victims' Families reject Alex Jones’ settlement offer

Professional liar and hate monger Alex Jones’ settlement offer was rejected by the victims’ families who were traumatized by Jones’ vicious lies, and by the chumps who swallowed those malicious lies.
Sandy Hook families reject Alex Jones settlement offer
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday. The offer was quickly rejected by the families.
A Connecticut judge found Jones liable for damages in November, and a trial is planned to determine how much he should pay the families.
The plaintiffs said they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy promoted on his show.
Last week Jones defied a court order to attend a deposition near his home in Austin, Texas, to provide testimony ahead of the trial. Jones said he was ill. A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday on a request by the plaintiffs to sanction Jones for not cooperating.
Lawyers for the families rejected the settlement offer within a few hours, saying in court filings that it was a “transparent and desperate attempt by Alex Jones to escape a public reckoning under oath with his deceitful, profit-driven campaign against the plaintiffs and the memory of their loved ones lost at Sandy Hook.”
Twenty first graders and six educators were killed in the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
I hope they arrive at a settlement amount that will bankrupt Alex Jones. That would be Poetic Justice.
UPDATE:
It looks like Alex Jones’ day just went from bad to worse.
Alex Jones - Infowars host held in contempt of court for skipping Sandy Hook deposition
By Megan Sheets,Oliver O'Connell
The years-long legal battle between far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones and the families of victims killed in the Sandy Hook massacre continued today with Mr Jones being held in contempt of court.
Mr Jones was found guilty of defamation in multiple lawsuits last year after he falsely said the 2012 school shooting that left 26 dead was “a giant hoax”. The cases are now headed to jury trials to determine damages.
The legal proceedings were thrust back into the spotlight last week when Mr Jones failed to appear twice for a deposition that he had sought to delay because he was too sick to attend — despite the fact that he continued hosting his Infowars show.
