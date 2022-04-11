In its quest for "sexual wholeness," GOP urges Disney boycott in favor of Dollywood

Oh, you GQP. How you manage to screw up basic facts. That’s okay. On this one, I’m giving you a pass.
The ultra right Federalist led their coverage today with this blaring headline: “Cancel Your Disney Vacation And Go To Dollywood Instead.” What are they talking about? Why, Disney is that woke company that they want to punish because of all its pro-LGBTQ support, and right wingers have had enough of it.
From the author of that piece:
“It’s not just the recent visibility of the longstanding fact that Disney’s post-Walt corporate leadership works to undermine sexual wholeness, but also about the greedy commercialization of the Disney brand.”
Ok, there, so you are boycotting Disney by going to Dollywood because of Disney’s overly liberal values? Ooh boy. Do I have a surprise in store for you.
Do they remember when Dolly stood up against marriage bans for LGBTQ Americans?
Parton is a longtime ally of the LGBT community, with many considering her a gay icon. She supported same-sex marriage in the United States as early as 2009. She has advocated for trans people regarding North Carolina’s bathroom bill. Not to mention, she has often dedicated her smash hit “Jolene” to the drag queens who dress like her at her concerts.
Do they recall how she supported feminist icons and pushed back against conservative ideas, going on CNN to talk about the bathroom bans being bad legislation?
Did they forget her contributing an Oscar-nominated hit song to Transamerica?
Or maybe they were not aware of Dolly Parton’s plan to provide the employees of Dollywood a no-expense college education.
Just wanted to let you know, kind folks at The Federalist, that if you want to punish Disney, this is a silly way to do it. I trust Dolly Parton to use your money for good causes, though, so go ahead! Travel to Dollywood. In that, I am agreed.
When will Republicans accept the reality that "Gay Is Here to Stay"?
