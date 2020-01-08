Protesters gather in front of the White House to speak out against a possible war with Iran on June 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. (photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
By Bill Simpich, Reader Supported News
08 January 20
readersupportednews.org
rump has unleashed the beast of blood.
There is nothing worse than assassination – it is an utterly depraved act.
There is no way to justify assassination as a tool of foreign policy – unless you want every leader to have a price on her or his head.
The assassination of General Qasem Soleimani is an act of war.
It’s time for a big-time antiwar movement.
Until Americans get serious and work together to stop the war machine, nothing will change.
Soleimani was the second most powerful man in Iran. The most powerful military leader. The most powerful intelligence official.
If, say, CIA director Mike Pompeo were assassinated, how would the US react?
There’s no need to guess.
Our present era began with the Iranian embassy protests of 1979-1980, in the wake of the horrors of Vietnam. That’s how Reagan came to power. That’s how things went from bad to worse.
This era has come to an unexpected end. The question is squarely before us. We have to decide whether we want peace or war.
When the Iraqi embassy protest reached a point of relative calm this week, I initially breathed a deep sigh of relief.
I didn’t understand why Trump said on New Year’s Eve, “I like peace.”
Now I get it. Trump was lying in the weeds.
Here is Trump’s tweet announcing the news of the assassination tonight:
He has disgraced the honor of the people of the United States.
Bill Simpich is an Oakland attorney who knows that it doesn’t have to be like this. He was part of the legal team chosen by Public Justice as Trial Lawyer of the Year in 2003 for winning a jury verdict of 4.4 million in Judi Bari’s lawsuit against the FBI and the Oakland police.
