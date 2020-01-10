Former Trump housekeeper slams Ivanka Trump's pro-immigrant talk: 'Like her father, she is a liar'

Sandra Diaz, a formerly undocumented immigrant who worked for impeached president Donald Trump and last year bravely stepped forward to share his immigration hypocrisy with the nation, slammed his daughter Ivanka Trump’s lie this week that his administration is pro-immigrant in any way, saying, “It's very hard to hear anything Ivanka Trump says about immigration. Like her father, she is a liar.”
Ivanka claimed during an appearance at a Las Vegas tech convention on Tuesday, "The president said that he thinks that it's absolutely insane that we educate immigrants from across the world and as they're about to start their business, open their business, become employers, we throw them out of our country. It doesn't make sense. Our immigration system is totally flawed."
Sure, Jan. The sniffler in chief has never expressed any pro-immigrant sympathies, save for those regarding immigrants from Norway, but on camera he has called immigrants criminals, rapists, and “animals” who “slice and dice” children, and has joked about shooting families at the border, for just a few examples. Diaz, who was undocumented during the time she worked as a housekeeper at Trump’s New Jersey golf resort, didn’t hold back in responding to Ivanka’s claim at the Consumer Electronics Show.
“What she said at the CES conference was ridiculous. I should know. I worked for her as an undocumented immigrant,” she said in a statement provided by a representative. “The Trump Organization has a very long history of recruiting immigrants and they knew and know that many of us were undocumented. The Trump's didn't fight to ‘retain’ the hardworking people that took care of them and their company. They exploited us for personal and political reasons. Ivanka wants us to ignore the horrible things she and her father have done to immigrants in America. No one should forget. We sure don’t.”
Trump and the Trump Organization have been exploiting the labor of undocumented immigrants for years, most recently at his Virginia winery, where workers said the winery waited until the harvest was over to fire them. “They didn’t make this decision in the summer because they needed us a lot then,” tractor driver Omar Miranda told The Washington Post. He’d worked at the winery for over a decade.
“I think they wanted to get their product out well, the grapes, to make sure that was taken care of, and once things were slow, they could fire us all.”
