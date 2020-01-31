Hundreds of lawyers protest lack of justice in impeachment trial on steps of Supreme Court

McKenzie Sadeghi
USA Today
Hundreds of lawyers joined together in silence as they marched in a single file line from the U.S. Capitol to the steps of the Supreme Court to demand senators carry out their “duty to do impartial justice" in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The lawyers gathered at the Supreme Court to hear remarks from Barbara Arnwine, former executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights under Law.
“We have come here today even though it’s cold outside, but we’ve come here today because the burden in our hearts is a desire for justice,” Arnwine told the crowd.
Traci Feit Love, founder of Lawyers for Good Government, said she was proud of the large turnout and those who traveled long distances on short notice to make their voices heard.
Rebecca Young was one of the long-distance travelers who came from Massachusetts “to hold senators accountable to the oath they swore.”
“It’s incredibly important to me and to future of this country to do everything we can to try and ensure that the U.S. Senate actually holds a meaningful impeachment trial,” Young said.
Following the silent march and press conference, the lawyers delivered signed letters to Senate offices. Participants of the protest included Lawyers for Good Government, Lawyers Defending American Democracy, Lawyer Moms of America and Demand Justice.
- McKenzie Sadeghi
No comments:
Post a Comment