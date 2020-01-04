Denmark Sets Record by Sourcing Nearly Half Its Power From Wind Energy

Off-shore wind turbines. (photo: Getty Images)
04 January 19
Over 47 per cent of energy was generated by wind turbines in 2019
lmost half of Denmark’s electricity consumption was harnessed from wind energy in 2019, setting a new record.
The country’s grid operator Energinet announced on Thursday that just over 47 per cent of energy was generated by wind turbines, up from 41 per cent in 2018.
Power generated by wind turbines at sea increased to 18 per cent last year from 14 per cent in 2018, while onshore wind accounted for 29 per cent.
Denmark is a world leader in renewable energy and is way ahead of its nearest rival Ireland, which generated 28 per cent of its energy from wind in 2018.
Wind energy is the second largest form of power generation capacity in Europe, producing 14 per cent of electricity in the European Union, according to data by wind energy advocacy group, Wind Europe.
The largest wind farm in Denmark and Scandinavia, Horns Rev 3, was opened in August and supplies power to 425,000 Danish homes.
The offshore wind farm is based in the North Sea and contributed to Denmark’s higher wind energy production.
Denmark plans to launch an even bigger wind farm called Kriegers Flak in the Danish Baltic Sea in 2021 and is also working on three further offshore wind projects, reported renewable energy news site Recharge.
The country’s left-wing coalition government raised their climate targets in July and aim to reduce emissions by 70 per cent by 2030.
No comments:
Post a Comment