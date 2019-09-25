White House makes emptiest possible threat about effect of impeachment inquiry

“House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks. Their attacks on the President and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their Constitutional duty,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
Hey, you know what? The House has already passed a long list of bills that are sitting in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legislative graveyard. If the White House is so concerned about legislative progress, Donald Trump can just pick up the phone and tell McConnell to hold votes on the Violence Against Women Act, gun violence, elections security, a $15 minimum wage, and more. So House Democrats really don’t have to worry about impeachment holding up legislation—they’ve already done their jobs and handed the Senate enough work for a good long impeachment inquiry. If the Senate would do its job and consider any of that legislation, and if Trump would consider signing it. But they won’t, on general principle, no matter how popular the bill in question.
Grisham had more to say: “Americans deserve elected officials who focus on key issues to improve the lives of families, strengthen our communities, grow our economy, and keep our country safe.” This is true! “In President Donald J. Trump they have someone who has not only focused on those goals, but delivered results.” This is not true!
Note to the White House: If you’ve already made your threat a reality before an impeachment inquiry, it loses power as a threat about the results of an impeachment inquiry. Go figure.
