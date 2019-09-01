Beware of Trump Fatigue

31 August 19
eware fatigue. It is easy to say, of course, much harder to achieve. Memories jump to mind of fourth quarter huddles with my high school football team and a coach exhorting us to dig deeper. The thought enters the mind, "Sure coach, but you don't know how licked we are." Of course you would never utter the words, and deep down you knew he was right. I have seen so many times where those with the advantage falter from exhaustion.
We are at a moment when the sheer cumulative toll of the Trump presidency strikes with the relentlessness of a summer heat waves (which many of us have also been contending with this year, thanks likely to the climate crisis the President dismisses). In one sense, as the president's poll numbers falter and the lists of the aggrieved and outraged swell, we can see that what's exhausting so many is also hampering his path to reelection.
There is a lot of truth in that. But I would suggest that as the president becomes more desperate in finding a path to reelection, wielding exhaustion may be his biggest weapon. And to this end he will likely have allies from Republicans running for Senate, the House, and state races. There is every expectation that 2020 will see record voter turnout, and even a few percentage points of burnout may be the difference in close races. Whether the presidential race ends up being close or not remains to be seen. But the bigger the wave, if there is a wave, the more the direction of this country will change.
For those who look at the calendar, or their Twitter feed, and wonder how they can hold on to months of uncertainty when days can feel like months in and of themself, I offer this advice. Pace yourself. Understand that the struggle for justice and American democracy will take many forms and require energy and engagement from many types of people. Find ways to lean on others, to take turns on the watch.
It's okay to be tired, but find a way to refresh in time for next November.
